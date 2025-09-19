Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations unveils new mobile solar unit

The City of Ann Arbor is deploying its solar energy unit today for the A2Zero Green Fair.

At first glance, the Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI)’s mobile resilience unit looks like a shipping container. The unit can open up to reveal a solar energy generator, panels, and an interactive classroom.

Bryce Frohlich is OSI’s Community Resilience Specialist. He says it was designed to be multi-purpose and be a community engagement tool.

“This is a unit that people will literally be able to see the assets and the tools that are decarbonizing and clean and renewable up close and personal.”

Frohlich says OSI is encouraging the community to name the Resilience Unit. He says the name should embody Ann Arbor’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy.

