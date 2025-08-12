Bryant neighborhood's drive for zero carbon to get more company

Ann Arbor’s Bryant neighborhood is moving forward in its goal to become the first in the nation to become fully carbon neutral. The city is also working with other neighborhoods to join them.

For over three years, the city has been working with the Bryant neighborhood to modernize the homes and install renewable energy sources, like solar and geothermal.

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults says about 60 households have seen improvements implemented. She says Bryant has been a great pilot to figure out what comes next.

“We made so many beautiful missteps that have informed and helped shape the project, but we needed to, right? Like, we needed to figure out what to do and how to do it, and it’s one of the hardest neighborhoods, probably, to work in.”

Stults says they have already begun work in the Pittsfield Neighborhood for it to become carbon neutral. She says they continue to work with various home, apartment and condominium building owners as well.

