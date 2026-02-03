Washtenaw County school districts consider allotted snow day extension plans

As winter weather leads to more school closures, some districts may have to consider extending the school year.

Local school districts have already used at least half of their six allotted snow days this school year.

Naomi Norman is the superintendent of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD). She says schools risk losing state funding if they exceed those six days without extending the school year. Norman adds the WISD would delay the final day of classes before ever putting students at risk due to winter conditions.

“It’s really important that we think about student safety first and foremost. And so, we are going to make decisions based on what is safest for students.”

Norman says the state superintendent can allow additional snow days if multiple districts across Michigan have used all of their allotted closures.

