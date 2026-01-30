WISD looks to adopt new education strategies from other districts

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) is looking to utilize strategies from other districts to improve its educational programming throughout 2026.

Superintendents from across the state recently gathered at the Michigan Association of Administrators’ Midwinter Conference to address challenges, such as absenteeism and literacy.

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman says the conference sparked conversations about how districts communicate with staff and the broader community.

“Connecting with your staff and your community and how you utilize podcasts, social media, and ways of getting that two-way communication really moving well.”

Norman says WISD will also focus this year on creating more engaging learning opportunities for students. She adds the state’s new superintendent, Dr. Glenn Maleyko, appears interested in fostering collaboration among districts to tackle shared challenges.

