WISD comes into new year with high hopes after year of challenges

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District is hoping to weather past potential future funding cuts with new enriching programming through the new year.

WISD lost a total of $1.5 million last year because of federal budget cuts.

Superintendent Naomi Norman says residents coming out to support the passage of the Career Technical Education (CTE) millage in November was a much-needed boon for the district.

“It shows how much shared commitment we had across Washtenaw County to really make a difference for kids.”

Norman says that students can freely pursue career education without worry of federal education cuts. She says over 300 students currently on the waitlist for CTE programming can all begin their academic journey starting in the fall semester.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

