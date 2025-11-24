WISD braces for Department of Education shutdown

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District is bracing itself for the shutdown of the Department of Education after President Trump announced he is accelerating plans for its end.

The roles that the Department of Education currently performs will be split among the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Interior after it shuts down.

Naomi Norman is WISD’s superintendent. She says while it will be good to see specialized training and programming from these departments, she predicts there will be difficulties in ensuring students have equitable access to services offered by all these departments.

“I worry about that when responsibility for different programs are on different teams and in different departments throughout the federal government.”

Norman says she’s concerned the shutdown will ultimately weaken the concept of a coordinated national focus on education.

