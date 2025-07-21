Washtenaw County school districts are concerned as Department of Education shutdown resumes

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump’s dismantling of the Department of Education can resume.

Local schools and programs are facing uncertainty as billions in Department of Education funding have been frozen since June 30th.

Naomi Norman is the superintendent for Washtenaw Intermediate School District. She says the Department of Education has stood for ensuring every student gets the education they deserve. She says funding from the department helps build equity amongst students.

“The Department of Ed plays such an important in making sure that we are keeping track who is being served and not being served in our education system. And then, we have programs to make sure we are building out support for those students.”

Norman says the dismantling of the Department of Education will be a massive blow to the progress educators have made since its formation in 1980.

