AAPS maintains comprehensive language programs despite challenges

There is some concern in the local community about Ann Arbor Public Schools' (AAPS) move to phase out certain world languages from some of its schools. Staffing challenges and shifting trends in language education are driving the changes.

Dawn Linden is the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning at AAPS. She says the district has struggled to find qualified teachers for certain languages, which has led to shrinking German and Latin programs.

She adds others, including American Sign Language, have strong student interest but can’t expand without more instructors.

“We would like to expand it. We simply can’t, because we cannot find folks who have that certification.”

Linden says connecting students with online instructors has helped fill gaps caused by the scarcity of language teachers. She adds that the district will continue refining its language programs to keep them as comprehensive and robust as possible.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

