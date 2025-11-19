© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor School Board to hear annual financial audit

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:11 AM EST
Ann Arbor Board of Education.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Board of Education.

The Ann Arbor School Board will hear the district‘s annual financial audit at tonight’s meeting. Recent changes have made it a much smoother process.

The details of the audit aren’t expected to be available ahead of tonight’s meeting. After an accounting error last year led to a $25 million budget hole, the board and administration has kept a closer eye on operations.

President Torchio Feaster says he’s not expecting any surprises.

“This board has been doing a good job of monitoring our finances, so that each and every trustee has a better understanding and grasp on the finances of the district. And I think we’ve been doing a better job as the fiduciary of district money and making sure we’re taking care of our taxpayer dollars.”

Feaster says the administration has been more transparent with regular updates on the district’s finances. He says the addition of Trustee Don Wilkerson and his background in accounting has also been very beneficial.

