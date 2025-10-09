Ann Arbor student achievement results show a mixed bag

Ann Arbor Public Schools produced a mixed bag in its annual student achievement report.

The numbers are compiled through the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and the SAT and PSAT. Ann Arbor Schools saw an increase in proficiency of 65% of the test last year and a 30% increase two years in a row.

But the achievement gap continues, and the district still sees a high absentee rate. School Board President Torchio Feaster says those are issues that need to be addressed.

“We’re thankful to the team for compiling those numbers. We wish they’d be better in some areas, but they are working hard to make them better.”

The Ann Arbor numbers, for the most part, were better than the rest of Washtenaw County and the state averages. Feaster says attendance numbers may never reach pre-pandemic levels, but they’re looking at new ways to keep students in class.

