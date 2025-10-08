Ann Arbor Public Schools welcome passage of state budget, await latest test scores

The Ann Arbor School Board meets tonight relieved that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed the state education budget into law. Now, trustees say they can now focus on education.

The budget increases per-pupil funding to $10,050. It also funds free Pre-K and retention bonuses for educators.

Ann Arbor School Board President Torchio Feaster says he’s happy to see plans for the district can now move forward.

“A lot of programming in place that we were concerned about, including our free lunch program. And so, it’s very exciting that we are able to keep those programs and be free to do the good work that we have been doing on behalf of our students.”

The board tonight will learn how students performed on standardized tests like the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP). Feaster says he’s looking forward to seeing how well students are performing and if the district’s programs to increase achievement are working.

