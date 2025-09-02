Irwin wants free school meals to continue, fears state government shutdown will happen

State Senator Jeff Irwin says he’s scared what will happen if the state government shuts down on October 1st due to no state budget being passed. It’s already affecting the universal free breakfast and lunch programs in Washtenaw County and across the state.

Irwin says he has been worried about a shutdown since the spring when House Speaker Matt Hall said he wouldn’t have a problem with one occurring. Now that the state GOP has approved a spending plan, the Ann Arbor Democrat says they need to work with the Senate on a compromise.

Irwin says the free breakfast and lunch programs for students are a necessity.

“Another thing that Democrats are fighting for in the school aid budget is to make sure we have a higher quality literacy program. We passed a landmark literacy program last year that I was really proud to sponsor. We need to follow that up with investments and training and literacy resources.”

Late Friday, the Ann Arbor Public Schools announced without a state education budget in place, they will have to suspend the universal free meals program beginning October 1st. Free and reduced lunches based on family income would continue.

