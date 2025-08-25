Washtenaw County school districts back in session without state budget

Today marks the first day of school in several districts across Washtenaw County. Meanwhile, officials continue to wait for the state to pass an education budget.

Without knowing what the state has in store, Ann Arbor Public Schools are just plowing ahead.

There are other issues that need to be addressed. One is a new districtwide mobile phone policy for students. There has been a movement to ban cell phones in schools saying they are too much of a distraction. Others fear not being able to communicate with their children during an emergency.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says they are working on a solution.

“And it’s a collective effort. It’s families. It’s school. Cell phones are a collective effort to help our students use them responsibly and at the right time.”

A pilot cell phone program ran last year at Community High School. Its results are still being evaluated. There is no timeline to determine the final policy.

