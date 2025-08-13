Ann Arbor School Board expected to add new graduation requirement

The Ann Arbor School Board is expected to add a graduation requirement at tonight’s meeting to help students prepare for college.

Beginning with the class of 2028, all graduates must complete a half credit in personal finance within the current economics classes. It will also include requiring students to complete the Federal Application for Student Assistance.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says it should help those looking towards higher education to navigate scholarship opportunities.

“That way, they are able to have all doors open to them and have the possibility to go to all colleges or trade schools or institutions that they want to go to, and this grant will allow us to help provide them with the resources necessary.”

Students not interested in higher education or applying for financial aid can opt out by filling out a required form.

The district won a $1.1 million grant this past winter to support the initiative.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

