Ann Arbor Public Schools graduation rate shows slight decrease

There was a slight dip in the four-year high school graduation rate in the Ann Arbor School District in 2024.

It wasn’t a big change. The overall on-track rate in Ann Arbor dropped from 90.6% to 90.3%. There are students not part of that statistic likely to graduate in five or six years.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says the numbers aren’t a big concern.

“It wasn’t a huge deviation from what we’ve seen in the past. Obviously, we’d rather see go up than slightly down, but, obviously, I don’t think it’s anything to be alarmed about. We just need to continue working, and I’m confident next year we’ll see an increase instead of a slight decrease.”

Ann Arbor’s graduation rates across ethnic and economic sectors continue to be better than the state average.

In Washtenaw County, Saline, Dexter and Chelsea had higher rates, but those are smaller districts than Ann Arbor.

