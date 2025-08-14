Free student meals to remain available at Ann Arbor Public Schools

Michigan Democrats are sounding the alarm that the continued budget stalemate could jeopardize free school meals. But AAPS officials say, as of now, parents need not worry.

Some school districts say, due to the lack of a state education budget, they may have to stop free breakfast and lunch when the fiscal year ends September 30th.

While that may be the case elsewhere, School Superintendent Jazz Parks says she doesn’t expect it to be a problem in Ann Arbor.

“We have heard nothing about any of our funding for free lunches being impacted at this point."

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel says with the feds already gutting education spending, House Speaker Matt Hall needs to stop playing with the budget and accept a deal on education funding.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says he hopes the Legislature will provide some answers but has faith Parks will be able to steer through any problems that may arise without a state budget.

The new school year begins August 25th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

