Michigan Senate, House leadership blame one another for lack of budget

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:09 AM EDT
State Senator Winnie Brinks (center) meets with legislators about the latest state budget.
1 of 2  — blame0813-foto1.jpeg
State Senator Winnie Brinks (center) meets with legislators about the latest state budget.
Colin Jackson / MPRN
Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall speaks about the latest state budget.
2 of 2  — blame0813-foto2.jpeg
Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall speaks about the latest state budget.
Colin Jackson / MPRN

Michigan kids are going back to school soon, and districts still don’t know how much state funding they'll get for the new year.

Right now, the Republican-led Michigan House and Democratic-led Senate are blaming each other for slowing the process.

The House wants a roughly $3 billion road funding plan passed alongside a budget for schools.

Republican Speaker Matt Hall says a Democratic proposal would break the impasse.

“Many of these Democrat elected officials in cities and counties are saying ‘We’re supporting the Republican plan and there is no Democrat plan.’”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks says the roads plan risks taking money from schools and essential services.

“If we’re going to take tough votes, I want it to do the job, and I want it to do it well, and I want to do it in a fair way.”

Democrats say the House needs to show its math on funding roads by unveiling its budget proposals for the rest of state government.

