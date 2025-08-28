Ann Arbor officials call on public to fight House GOP state budget proposal

With just over a month before Michigan faces a government shutdown due a lack of a state budget, some local legislators are asking people to take action.

On Wednesday night, Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin and Representative Morgan Foreman gave a legislative update to the Ann Arbor School Board. It was a day after House Republicans passed their $78.5 billion budget proposal with very little prior notice. Both Democrats slammed the GOP plan calling proposed cuts draconian.

Irwin says education groups and others need to band together to fight the proposals.

“There’s the administrators, the superintendents, the secondary school principals. There’s all these groups in Lansing, and getting everybody to speak with one voice, ‘This is what we need and we need it yesterday,’ I think would make a difference.”

Foreman says everyone should put pressure on the GOP House leadership and demand they work out a fair compromise before the fiscal year ends.

