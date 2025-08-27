State Senator Irwin to give Ann Arbor School Board legislative update

The Ann Arbor School Board has a light agenda tonight, but it's expected to hear an update on the lack of a state education budget.

School programs funded by the state like free breakfast and lunch for students are funded through September. After that, we will move into new territory if the state government shuts down.

Democratic Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin will address the board tonight. He says the lack of an education budget is making things more challenging for school districts.

“It particularly makes it hard for them to be successful on some of the key priorities at least that the Senate is fighting for, like smaller class sizes and a focus on literacy.”

Irwin says the budget delay is just creating more chaos for school districts. He says Lansing dragging its feet will continue to bring troubles to all levels of education in Michigan as uncertainty continues.

