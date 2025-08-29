© 2025 WEMU
Without a state budget, Ann Arbor Public Schools will drop free student meals

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Public Schools has added itself to the growing list of school districts to announce without a state budget it will have to discontinue universal free meals for all students.

A statement released late Friday afternoon from Superintendent Jazz Parks says the change would begin October 1st.

The district will only be able to be able to provide free or reduced-cost meals to students who qualify based on the submission and approval of the Education Benefit Form that all families are strongly encouraged to complete.

If a budget is passed prior to October 1st but doesn’t include breakfast and lunch funding, the program will still have to be discontinued. Parks is urging people to contact local and state House and Senate legislators about the future of the Michigan School Meals Program.

