Skyline High School's new cell phone policy called a great success

A pilot program run at Ann Arbor’s Skyline High School regarding students and cell phones is being touted as a success.

During the 2023-24 school year, cell phone use rose to the top of the list of concerns expressed by teachers as Skyline. That led to the policy banning phones during class.

Principal Casey Elmore says the results were overwhelmingly positive with teachers saying student engagement and interaction has sharply increased.

“So much so that many of them said that they had to relearn how to teach because, for so long, cell phones had been such a distraction in the classroom. They had gotten into some habits and routines that they now didn’t have to use because now, students were interacting again.”

Elmore says parents, teachers and eventually most students expressed overwhelming support for the cell phone policy.

