Michigan Medicine offers tips for monitoring cell phone use in school kids

As kids head back to school, there are steps parents can take to ensure their children remain safe while using cell phones.

By the age of eight, one in four children have their own cell phone, while half of children eight and younger have their own tablet or mobile device.

Dr. Jenny Radesky is a pediatrician with Michigan Medicine. She says digital awareness is critical to protect your child from risks associated with cell phone use.

“One is contact from strangers. So, you can put settings on their phone, so there can only be approved contacts that you know that might be friends and family, so that you don't have strange telemarketers or others contacting your child with scams.”

Radesky says children should not access social media before the age of 13. Other recommendations include stressing the importance of personal interaction and keeping devices out of bedrooms, so kids can get quality sleep.

