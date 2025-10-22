Ann Arbor Public Schools to purchase new literacy materials for K-5 students

The Ann Arbor School Board tonight is expected to give final approval to the purchase of new literacy materials through a state grant.

Part of last year’s State School Aid Act included $87 million to create a Committee for Literacy Achievement. Ann Arbor Schools received just over $1.5 million.

The administration is recommending the purchase of Great Minds Geodes and Great Minds Volume of Reading texts for K-5 studies.

Kristen Smith is the Curriculum Coordinator.

“These volumes of reading texts have been carefully coordinated to help students really build and expand their knowledge, and they are directly connected to the module topics studied in arts and letters.”

The texts provide an opportunity for students to get extra practice building vocabulary and content knowledge—and develop a love for reading.

