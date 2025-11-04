WISD millage opponents question spending

As voters decide today the fate of a millage for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, opponents are questioning how some WISD dollars are being spent.

The group Citizens Against Regressive Taxes opposes the millage. They say Washtenaw Community College can provide the facilities for Career and Technical Education.

Its leader, Kathy Griswold, says WISD is spending tax dollars promoting the millage.

“The yard signs, the banners, the online graphics that are being used, they all say, ‘Paid for by WISD.’”

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman says all they have been doing is sending out educational materials about the millage, not asking which way to vote.

“They inform voters what the proposal is and when the election is, the reasoning for why it’s on the ballot and what can happen if it’s approved by voters.”

If approved, the one-mil, ten-year millage is expected to raise about $25 million for CTE programs in 2026.

