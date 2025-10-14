WCC's new electric vehicle and battery lab paves way for innovation

Washtenaw Community College is aiming to cultivate mobility industry talent with its new laboratory.

WCC students now have hands-on opportunities to work on, service, and diagnose problems in electric vehicles and batteries in a lab setting.

Dr. Brandon Tucker is WCC’s Director of Instruction. He says the college developed the lab to meet the growing demand for mobility technology.

“This is a direct reflection of getting feedback from our industry partners that says, ‘Hey! EVs and hybrids are not just a thing of the future, but they’re happening now!’”

Tucker says he sees Washtenaw Intermediate School District’s Career and Technical Education millage as a boon for future students if voters approve of it next month. He says grade schoolers would be able to acquire skills and be well-positioned when they move on to their collegiate endeavors.

Fran LeFort / Washtenaw Community College A student works in Washtenaw Community College's new EV and battery lab.

