WCC launches five new programs and freezes tuition to boost enrollment

Washtenaw Community College is launching five new programs to meet the growing needs of key Michigan industries.

Washtenaw Community College will be offering programs addressing the rising workforce demand for construction, semiconductor technology, auto repair, and educational paraprofessionals.

Dr. Brandon Tucker is the Executive Vice President for Instruction. He says conversations with industry leaders and labor market information help WCC evolve its programming.

“Community college’s goal is to be responsive to the needs of industry, to be responsive to the needs of the community.”

Tucker says WCC will freeze their tuition rate at $99 per credit hour for in-district residents. He states that community support, as evidenced by the approval of the 2020 millage rate, has enabled the college to continue making education more accessible in the county.

