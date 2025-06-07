Local high school students take athlete app to national championship

Four high school students from Washtenaw Technical Middle College (WTMC) have reached the finals of a national championship for social innovation.

The students designed an app called Athletassist to improve communication between injured athletes, coaches and medical staff. The innovative app helps athletes quickly identify areas of pain and talk to coaches about their injuries.

The student designers of the app are dual-enrolled college students at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) and the only team from Michigan ever to compete in the Future Bound Junior Achievement National Finals for the Social Innovation Challenge at Georgia State University.

The event runs June 8-11.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org