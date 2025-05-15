Washtenaw Community College to host its first STEM 'Hackathon'

Washtenaw Community College is hosting a challenge on Friday for middle school students to engineer and code their own semiconductors.

140 middle school students from seven schools in Southeast Michigan will participate in Washtenaw Community College’s code: POSSIBLE Hackathon.

Alison Petersen is WCC’s Director of Mobility Initiatives and code: POSSIBLE organizer. She says students have several hours to create and present methods for helping their schools utilize semiconductor technology to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“Maybe somebody will design a well or a more efficient trash compactor. I have no idea what they’re going to come up with, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Petersen says code: POSSIBLE has taken nearly a year of coordination with STEM educators from surrounding communities to create an event for middle schoolers that challenges them and allows them to delve deeper into STEM education opportunities.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org