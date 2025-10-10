© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County voters deciding Career Technical Education millage proposal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:23 AM EDT
Washtenaw Intermediate School District
/
washtenawisd.org

The only item on the November ballot for all county voters to decide on is the Career Technical Education Millage from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

The one-mill proposal would be for ten years and has the support of county school districts and Michigan Works! It would expand opportunities for students from preschool through high school.

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman says the CTE millage will allow a greater expansion of services for students.

“In Michigan, similarly situated counties have access to significantly more programs, so we are trying to expand in a number of different areas.”

Not everyone supports the millage. Former Ann Arbor City Council and School Board member Kathy Griswold says many people can’t afford another tax hike.

“I see an increase in property taxes, which is a regressive tax, negatively impacting the working class and the middle class and seniors.”

WISD says enrollment in CTE programs in the county has grown 69% the past four years, and hundreds of students are on waitlists.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw Intermediate School DistrictNaomi Normankathy griswoldMichigan Works!Career and Technical Educationtechnical skillspreschoolK-12 Educationeducationmillagenovember ballotwashtenaw county electionsElections
