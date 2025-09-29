© 2025 WEMU
Grassroots education coalition opposes proposed WISD millage

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:50 AM EDT
WISD Career Tech Education
Washtenaw Intermediate School District
/
washtenawisd.org
WISD Career Tech Education

A coalition of concerned Washtenaw County taxpayers says a proposed 1-mil property tax increase by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) to expand Career Technical Education programs is financially irresponsible.

Citizens Against Regressive Taxes (CART) believes the proposed WISD millage places an undue burden on people with fixed incomes and middle-class families. The 10-year proposal would expand countywide access to Pre-K-12 Career Technical Education programs.

CART spokesperson Kathy Griswold says the group is urging voters to vote “no” on November 4.

“This is an unnecessary tax burden that will provide duplicate services, services that can be provided much more effectively and have been by the Washtenaw Community College.”

Griswold says Washtenaw County already bears one of the highest tax burdens in Michigan.

