Grassroots education coalition opposes proposed WISD millage

A coalition of concerned Washtenaw County taxpayers says a proposed 1-mil property tax increase by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) to expand Career Technical Education programs is financially irresponsible.

Citizens Against Regressive Taxes (CART) believes the proposed WISD millage places an undue burden on people with fixed incomes and middle-class families. The 10-year proposal would expand countywide access to Pre-K-12 Career Technical Education programs.

CART spokesperson Kathy Griswold says the group is urging voters to vote “no” on November 4.

“This is an unnecessary tax burden that will provide duplicate services, services that can be provided much more effectively and have been by the Washtenaw Community College.”

Griswold says Washtenaw County already bears one of the highest tax burdens in Michigan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

