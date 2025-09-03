Ann Arbor for Public Power to launch ballot initiative

The group Ann Arbor for Public Power is getting ready to launch a petition drive to get an initiative on the November 2026 ballot.

A2P2 wants to ask voters to begin the establishment of a public utility by creating its board. Its makeup and the wording for the ballot question is still being determined.

Executive Director Brian Geiringer says they want to hear from Ann Arbor residents before putting anything to paper.

“A2P2 is very interested in people’s input on what exactly the language should contain. What we know is what I’ve said. That it will create the board, it will create the utility itself, that it won’t take any poles and wires.”

The group will need to collect about 5,000 signatures by next June to get on the November ballot. Geiringer wouldn’t comment on how much money they’ll need to raise, but he says DTE will probably spend a lot more to defeat the measure.

