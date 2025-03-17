© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

A2P2 plans to launch municipal utility petition drive

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT
Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power meet outside the March 3, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Members of Ann Arbor for Public Power meet outside the March 3, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.

With the Ann Arbor City Council narrowly rejecting beginning the move toward replacing DTE with a municipally owned public utility, Ann Arbor for Public Power is now seeking an alternate route.

After rejecting paying for the Phase 2 study to determine the cost of a takeover, the council voted against starting the process to place the utility question on the November 2026 ballot.

A2P2 President Greg Goodring says they are now planning a petition drive to do it themselves.

“We believe that the people of Ann Arbor want public power. And so, our focus is just on building that movement strong enough to resist DTE’s opposition. And we believe that we’ll come out victorious in the 2026 election.”

Goodring says the study will still need to be done to determine the value of DTE’s assets. He hopes the City Council will reconsider and put the study out for bids with the hope to find a lower cost.

