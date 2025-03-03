© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

DTE reacts to Ann Arbor municipal utility study

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:09 AM EST
DTE's Andy Coulouris at Debbie Dingell's State of the District address
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
DTE's Vice President of Corporate and Government Affairs, Andy Coulouris, at Rep. Debbie Dingell's State of the District address.

After a couple of delays, the Ann Arbor City Council is expected to vote tonight on a resolution to pay for a study that’s the next step toward creating a municipal utility.

The vote was postponed two weeks ago at the request of vendor NewGen Strategies and Solutions, who had to rectify an issue with a subcontractor. The $2.7 million study is to determine the value of the DTE grid in Ann Arbor and the cost of the city taking it over.

DTE’s Vice President of Corporate and Government Affairs, Andy Coulouris, says they’ve paid for a study of their own.

“We funded a third-party to conduct a study that showed that rates for Ann Arbor residents would increase by 40%. Taking over a municipal utility like this, I think that really sheds a light on the fact that it’s really a cost-prohibitive option for the city.”

Ann Arbor for Public Power isn’t buying DTE’s numbers. They’re rallying tonight at City Hall ahead of tonight’s meeting.

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilDTE Energy Co.Ann Arbor for Public Powerutilities
