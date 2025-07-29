Officials expecting development as Augusta data center plans advance

County officials anticipate major infrastructural changes as plans for a proposed Augusta Township data center move forward.

The Augusta Township Board of Trustees approved over 500 acres of farmland to be rezoned for a computer data center.

Justin Hodge is the District 5 Washtenaw County Commissioner covering Augusta and Ypsilanti Townships. He says the rezoning is but one step in developing the township for computing and data processing.

“Site planning will still have to be done, a lot of specifics related to the project, and an agreement between the developer and the township will still have to be made.”

Hodge says a lot of Augusta’s water system is currently well water and would have to be overhauled to accommodate the water needs of having a large data center.

The New York-based investment firm Thor Equities is still seeking possible parties to build the center.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org