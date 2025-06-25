Augusta Township data center gets preliminary approval of conditional rezoning

The Augusta Township Board of Trustees has given first reading approval to a rezoning that could eventually lead to a controversial data center to be built. But there is still a long way to go before construction can start.

The vote itself was fairly uneventful to rezone just over 520 acres of the proposed center’s lot from Agricultural Residential to Light Industrial. The rest of the 810 acres is already properly zoned.

A final vote is expected next month.

A crowd of residents again filled the meeting to oppose the center. Township Supervisor Todd Waller reiterated this was just a rezoning, and there are still things to be decided.

“Well they have to go to Planning and then the Board of Review to make sure they follow and meet all the requirements for the project they’re presenting, and that’s it.”

Since it’s a conditional rezoning, there is a long list of requirements the developers must adhere to before they can build anything.

