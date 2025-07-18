YCUA says proposed U-M data center likely won't strain water system

While they have been only provided plans, the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA) says the proposed University of Michigan data center in Ypsilanti Township likely wouldn’t strain its capacity for water and sewer service.

Environmental impact is one of several issues area residents have expressed concerns over regarding the proposed data centers on Textile Road. U-M and Los Alamos National Laboratory are collaborating to create a new national research center.

YCUA Executive Director Luke Blackburn says the latest projection is the facility using about 200,000 gallons of water per day.

“It would not impact at all our ability to provide water services to the residents or the capacity of the system. There would probably be no capital improvements needed in the system. It’s not a substantial amount of water.”

Blackburn says a development would have to be in the 8-10 million gallons a day range before it would put a strain on the system.

