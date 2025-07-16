Ypsilanti Township still awaiting answers about U-M data center

Ypsilanti Township residents were back in front of the Board of Trustees on Tuesday seeking a way to stop the University of Michigan’s proposed data center.

From concerns over water to threats of recall petitions, township residents lined up demanding trustees stop the center.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Residents gather for the July 15, 2025 Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting.

They aren’t the only ones seeking answers. Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says U-M has not been at all forthcoming regarding its plans.

“It’s the most bizarre position I’ve ever been in, and I’ve been elected for 36 years. We really need to think and reach out to people who have experience. I do think, environmentally, in this fragile area, it’s a problem.”

Some big help may be on the way. It was announced Tuesday night that Congresswoman Debbie Dingell wants to set up a meeting with all parties for August.

