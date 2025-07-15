Opponents continue fight against U-M data center

Another large crowd is expected at tonight’s Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting as the controversy regarding the proposed University of Michigan data center continues.

The data center is not on the agenda, but that’s not likely to deter the opponents of the project.

Last month, U-M purchased about 124 acres off Textile Road for the center. It’s a $1.2 billion project in association with the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition Policy Director Andrea Pierce says there are many problems with the university’s proposal.

“The plan is to use the water from the lake, and they use it to cool down their servers and their machines. From what I’ve been reading, they put it back in the lake a lot of times, not as much because it burns off from the heat. But it’s not clean all the time.”

Another issue is that it will be a large parcel that will not be paying property taxes since it’s owned by the university.

U-M did not present a statement when offered to respond.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

