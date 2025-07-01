Ypsi Township officials concerned about local impact of data center

The Ypsilanti Township local officials are questioning how the proposed University of Michigan data center will impact the local community.

The Los Alamos Laboratory U-M Data Center is currently being proposed to be developed on 20 acres of land in Ypsilanti Township on Textile Road near Ford Lake and the Huron River.

Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees member Karen Lovejoy-Roe says she’s concerned about the possibility of negative environmental and economic impacts the center could bring. She says the township is the poorest in the county and would not see any tax revenue, due to U-M owning the land.

“This is like a pure case of social injustice being portrayed by U-M on the people who can at least afford it.”

Lovejoy-Roe says she is interested in working with community and environmental efforts to slow the project down. She says she hopes a moratorium can be reached, so a comprehensive survey can be conducted.

WEMU has reached out to U-M for comment but has not received a response as of reporting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

