WISD hopes state education budget remains intact during finalization

Washtenaw Intermediate School District is hopeful that state lawmakers can finalize Michigan’s education budget before the fiscal year begins on October 1.

Democratic and Republican legislators tentatively reached a compromise yesterday evening for a plan to fund schools.

Naomi Norman is the Superintendent for Washtenaw Intermediate School District.She says setting a 2025-26 education budget in stone will support many school programs. She adds that the funds would greatly help at-risk students across the county.

“Fund extra things that they need to support kids in poverty or kids who are struggling in some way. That’s really important funding for specialized programming in our local districts.”

Norman says having a budget will also help them continue pursuing their “Grow Your Own” program, which certifies paraprofessionals and staff to become teachers.

