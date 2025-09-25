© 2025 WEMU
Ford Early Learning Center shows off student garden courtyard

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Students and faculty cut the ribbon for the new garden at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
Outside the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
Outside the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
The "Worm and Digging Exploration Station" at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
STEAM Coach Laura McKinstry speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony new garden at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross speaks at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center Garden ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross speaks at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center Garden ribbon-cutting ceremony.
One of the planters found in the garden at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
One of the planters found in the garden at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
The "Worm and Digging Exploration Station" at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
The "Worm and Digging Exploration Station" at the Ford STEAM Early Learning Center.
The Ford STEAM Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti Township cut the ribbon Thursday morning on its new courtyard garden. The garden will give students a hands-on learning experience.

Around the courtyard, there are several large planters where fruits, vegetables and herbs are growing. The students are taking part in the entire process.

STEAM Coach Laura McKinstry says it gives the kids a great benefit in their education.

“We want to bring the world to our students and take them out in the world and have them learn about the world and ask questions, be curious about the world. So, when they go on, they know they can do anything they want to.”

McKinstry says they will be setting up a classroom in the courtyard, so students can learn how the plants grow. It also includes a worm farm for digging. She says they will also be bringing in animals and guests for more hands-on environmental education.

WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipYpsilanti Community SchoolsFord STEAM Early Learning CenterSTEAMK-12 Educationeducationgardeningenvironment
