Ford Early Learning Center shows off student garden courtyard

The Ford STEAM Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti Township cut the ribbon Thursday morning on its new courtyard garden. The garden will give students a hands-on learning experience.

Around the courtyard, there are several large planters where fruits, vegetables and herbs are growing. The students are taking part in the entire process.

STEAM Coach Laura McKinstry says it gives the kids a great benefit in their education.

“We want to bring the world to our students and take them out in the world and have them learn about the world and ask questions, be curious about the world. So, when they go on, they know they can do anything they want to.”

McKinstry says they will be setting up a classroom in the courtyard, so students can learn how the plants grow. It also includes a worm farm for digging. She says they will also be bringing in animals and guests for more hands-on environmental education.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

