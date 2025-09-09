© 2025 WEMU
New stimuli room proves beneficial for YCS Perry Early Learning Center

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
Perry Early Learning Center for Academic Year 2024-25.
Ypsilanti Community Schools
/
ycschools.us
Perry Early Learning Center for Academic Year 2024-25.

Young students at Ypsilanti Community Schools have a new way to channel their energy to better focus in the classroom this school year.

Educators at Ypsilanti Community Schools’ Perry Early Learning Center have been seeing success with their new stimuli room. The room is called the “Cub Cave,” or the gross motor sensory space.

Megan Carr is a first-grade teacher at Perry. She says the Cub Cave allows students to explore emotions and positive ways to play. She adds it also helps students who need additional aid.

“It’s also really helpful when we have students with specific needs. They might have a particular behavior plan, or they might just need more sensory regulation throughout the school day.”

Carr says she's looking forward to having the space over the winter since students will have a place to stay engaged and gear themselves towards learning.
Ypsilanti Community Schools Perry Early Learning Center preschool special needs Special Education K-12 Education education
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
