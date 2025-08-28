YCS Resiliency Center helps support students starting their year

Ypsilanti Community Schools is helping students experiencing housing insecurity get situated for the start of the new school year.

The Resiliency Center at Ypsilanti Community Schools is helping 10% of their total student body, who either live in affordable housing or are homeless, be comfortable this school year.

Cherisa Allen is the social worker and homeless liaison at YCS. She says the Resiliency Center works with families to ensure students have access to adequate at-home necessities and transportation to and from school.

“I’m receiving calls about families who haven’t brought their children to school because they don’t have any clothing. So, I’m making appointments with them to shop for clothing.”

Allen says there is a need for essential toiletry supplies, such as body wash and deodorant, at the Resiliency Center. She adds YCS wants to support students in making the most of their school year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

