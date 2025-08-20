First United Methodist Church of Ann Arbor closes outdoor shelter space due to safety concerns

First United Methodist Church in downtown Ann Arbor has barred people from sheltering around its premises overnight due to sanitation and safety concerns.

Traditionally a place for outdoor shelter among Ann Arbor’s homeless population, First United Methodist Church is taking a stronger stance against loiterers.

Reverend Jenaba Waggy says staff have had to remove bodily waste left around the church. He says a public urination incident on Tuesday near their preschool playground before the start of the school year was cause for immediate worry.

“It was one of those moments of we cannot have this. We cannot have this danger to our children. We cannot have this particular moment of exposure.”

Waggy says homelessness is a growing issue in the community. He adds a balance must be struck though between outreach and safety.

The church will reopen its shelter space in October.

