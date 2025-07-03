Local officials warn federal cuts to housing vouchers could lead to more homelessness

Proposed federal funding cuts in housing voucher programs could hit Washtenaw County hard. That’s the message from local affordable housing organizations.

The Trump administration is proposing a 43% cut to the programs. According to the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, that would work out to about $12 million, or 900 vouchers that would have to be terminated.

Executive Director Jennifer Hall told the County Commission on Wednesday that will be devastating for the County’s most vulnerable people.

“It will be a major increase in homelessness if that is what happens. And it’s going to affect all of your jurisdictions, particularly the urban core--the City of Ann Arbor, Ypsi City, Ypsi Township, Superior Township.”

Hall says their tenant-based vouchers, where renters are able to search for their own housing will be hit the hardest. She says in previous times, cuts forced a few people to lose their vouchers, but nothing like the current threat.

