Ypsilanti Community Schools may take out loans if state doesn't pass budget

Ypsilanti Community Schools may have to seek loans to keep operating if the state doesn’t pass a budget by October 1.

YCS Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross says she and other education leaders have been meeting with legislators urging they get something passed. She says the district has a healthy fund balance, but that can’t be relied on for very long.

Zachery-Ross says they’re preparing to ask the School Board at its next meeting permission to take out a short-term loan.

“We don’t want to put the district in an at-risk situation where we would not be able to pay bills, that we would not be able to meet our obligations for our collective bargaining agreements.”

Zachery-Ross says it’s frustrating to continue to have to wait and see in regards to a state budget that should have been passed months ago. She says regardless of what is happening in Lansing, the schools have to stay open.

