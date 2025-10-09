WISD views new state education budget as a mixed bag

Washtenaw Intermediate School District is receiving more money per student thanks to Michigan’s new education budget. School officials, though, are disappointed with some aspects of the budget.

The state budget for this fiscal year allows schools across Washtenaw County to maintain key programs such as school lunches.

Naomi Norman is WISD’s Superintendent. She says while there is plenty of good within the budget, it’s a mixed bag. She says lawmakers missing the state’s July 1st budget deadline left schools in limbo about their budgets.

“We need an education budget every year that’s on time and that is focused on what young people need.”

Norman says it was disheartening to see the state cut for several early childhood education and STEM support programs. She says she hopes school officials can work with incoming State Superintendent Sue C. Carnell to advocate for a better budget next year.

