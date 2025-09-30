WISD weighs in on Michigan Board of Education's proposed health education changes

Michigan is changing how health education is taught to students in grades K-12. Schools in Washtenaw County are considering how some of these changes might impact them.

Schools across Michigan are offering their input on how the Board of Education can modernize the state’s health education guidelines.

Danielle Dros is the Washtenaw Intermediate School District’s regional school health coordinator. She says students today live in a very different world than when the standard was last set in 2007.

“We’re thinking of ways that we can help students feel most included and seen in the curriculum and making sure that content is accurate, developmentally appropriate, age appropriate, and operating through a trauma-responsive lens.”

Dros says a major change being considered is moving teaching about healthy relationships from the sex education curriculum to general health.

Public comment on the state’s proposed health education standards will remain open until October 10th.

