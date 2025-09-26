© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Rep. Morgan happy to see budget deal protects important programs

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan says he’s happy to see a budget deal has been agreed to but still needs to see the details before giving his final approval.

Late Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state House and Senate leaders announced they reached an agreement that will prevent a government shutdown on October 1. Morgan says it does appear to include many of the things he and other Democrats have been insisting on.

“The key things that we’ve been pushing for, that I believe will be in there, is protection of free breakfast and lunch for our kids. Record investment per-pupil funding for our schools and investment in our local roads and neighborhood streets and, really important, protecting from the federal cuts to SNAP and Medicaid.”

According to the Governor’s office, the agreement ensures top priorities for both Democrats and Republicans, which will lower Michiganders’ costs, reduce waste and increase government efficiency, and help Michiganders thrive.

