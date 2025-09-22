State Representative from Ann Arbor says GOP needs to get serious about a budget deal

With government shutdowns looming on both the federal and state levels, Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan says Republicans need to get serious about reaching budget deals.

Morgan says Republicans in Lansing have been holding the budget hostage. He calls the budget the House GOP finally passed ridiculous, saying it seeks to eliminate popular programs.

Morgan says Speaker Matt Hall isn’t acting in good faith.

“Michigan House Republicans are not only not working to uplift Michigan families or build a fairer economy, they are only ever trying to help themselves and their radical agenda. They have been intentionally engineering this to lead to a government shutdown if we don’t play along with their games.”

On the heels of this weekend’s Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island, Morgan and fellow Democrats criticized GOP officials. They say Hall and others don’t appear to be concerned over the damage a government shutdown will cause.

